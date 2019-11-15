Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.04

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 1777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

