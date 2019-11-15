Stephen F. Dowdle Purchases 4,700 Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $108,993.00.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 4,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,795. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $755.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Andersons by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 21.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Andersons from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

