State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,751 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

