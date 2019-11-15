State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $708,000 Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTA. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

ENTA opened at $62.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

