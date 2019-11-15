State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $19.81 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

