Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stantec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Stantec by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stantec from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Shares of STN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Stantec has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

