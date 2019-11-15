Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective hoisted by Buckingham Research from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.73.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.63. 975,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,601. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $110.54 and a 12-month high of $162.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,612. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

