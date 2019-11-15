Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CFO Donald Allan Sells 2,912 Shares

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 961,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $162.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

