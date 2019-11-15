Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €35.00 ($40.70) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.30 ($70.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1-year high of €66.65 ($77.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

