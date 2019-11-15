Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €35.00 ($40.70) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 41.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €60.30 ($70.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 1-year high of €66.65 ($77.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

