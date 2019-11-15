Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $68,592.06 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 2.03. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 600,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,442 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cleveland Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

