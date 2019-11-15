SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.86 and last traded at $53.86, approximately 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GII. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

