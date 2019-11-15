SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 137,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,612,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. 926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,321. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

