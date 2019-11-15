SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGRP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPAR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kori Belzer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,486 shares of company stock valued at $171,584. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.23% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

SGRP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 95,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,178. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.32.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

