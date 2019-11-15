Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million.

Sorl Auto Parts stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 96,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SORL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

