Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.14% and a negative net margin of 39.48%.

SNOA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

