Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 35.2% in October

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SONM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 88,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 25,500 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,168,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

