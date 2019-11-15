Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 187.62% and a negative net margin of 193.39%.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Get Soligenix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNGX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.