Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Posts Earnings Results

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 300.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million.

Sol Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $171.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.60. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

