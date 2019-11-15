Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Insider Martin Hellawell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) insider Martin Hellawell purchased 1,000,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,460,000 ($13,667,842.68).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,149 ($15.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 988.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 955.68. Softcat PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 551 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,059 ($13.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 26.40 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $4.50. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 978 ($12.78) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

