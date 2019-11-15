SmartCoin (SMC) Market Cap Tops $37,158.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,158.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00681618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,172 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

