Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $884,141.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,323 shares of company stock worth $5,209,572 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,552,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 176,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.