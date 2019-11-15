Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $884,141.85 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $884,141.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.62.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

