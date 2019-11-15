Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.43 ($127.24).

SIX2 opened at €89.40 ($103.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82. Sixt has a 12 month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 12 month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.84.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

