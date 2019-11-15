Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.43 ($124.92).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €89.40 ($103.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sixt has a 52 week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 52 week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.84.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

