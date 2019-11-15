Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,715,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,679. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

