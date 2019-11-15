SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $40,453.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00242664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.01454010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00145278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Braziliex, Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

