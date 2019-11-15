SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Gap Down to $33.68

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $33.68. SINA shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 80,693 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 252,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,912,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
