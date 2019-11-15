SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Gap Down to $33.68

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $33.68. SINA shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 80,693 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Get SINA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $561.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SINA’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 252,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,912,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.