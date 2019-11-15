Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) EVP Buys $62,891.50 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) EVP Ben Reynolds bought 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,891.50.

NYSE:SI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 276,985 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

