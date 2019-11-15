Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.66

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $12.93. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $189,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 28,859 shares of company stock worth $373,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

