Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

SLAB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.42. 7,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,715.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,014,237.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,478,495 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

