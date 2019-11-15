Silent Notary (SNTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $271,754.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC and DDEX. Silent Notary has a market cap of $466,660.00 and $271,754.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 259.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00238978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01455851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00141323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, YoBit, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

