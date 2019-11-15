Siemens (SIE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens (FRA: SIE) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2019 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Siemens was given a new €127.00 ($147.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Siemens was given a new €114.00 ($132.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Siemens was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Siemens had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/7/2019 – Siemens was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Siemens was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Siemens was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2019 – Siemens was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Siemens was given a new €133.00 ($154.65) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Siemens was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Siemens had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2019 – Siemens was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Siemens was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2019 – Siemens was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Siemens was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Siemens was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIE opened at €114.40 ($133.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €102.32 and a 200 day moving average of €100.47. Siemens AG has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.