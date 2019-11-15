Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Shotspotter in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

SSTI stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 million, a PE ratio of 290.57 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth $13,677,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth $8,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,384 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,696,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

