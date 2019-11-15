Short Interest in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Decreases By 35.0%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the September 30th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. WPP has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WPP by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,290,000 after buying an additional 107,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 729.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WPP from $1,200.00 to $1,160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on WPP from $970.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $884.60.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

