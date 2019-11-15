Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Increases By 18.2%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 577,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 19,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $210,329.46. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,886 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 4.12. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

