Short Interest in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Grows By 65.2%

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,966,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after buying an additional 200,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 482,731 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,325,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 363,258 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 33,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vedanta has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.