Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Expands By 61.0%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,100 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the September 30th total of 606,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 510,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,313. Unilever has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
