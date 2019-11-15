Short Interest in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Expands By 61.0%

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,100 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the September 30th total of 606,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 510,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,313. Unilever has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Unilever by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Unilever by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its position in Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.