Short Interest in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declines By 48.0%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,944,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

