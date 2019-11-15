Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Decreases By 15.9%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 307,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 17,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,169.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,326,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,707,348.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baruch Halpern sold 11,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $29,915.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,062.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,324 over the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 59,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.