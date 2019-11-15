Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Increases By 47.2%

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBKB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

