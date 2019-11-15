Short Interest in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Increases By 35.3%

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $61.00 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $66.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

