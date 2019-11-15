Short Interest in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Expands By 21.0%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 83,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 62.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,720,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,422. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.15. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

