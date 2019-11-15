Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expands By 15.2%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MMS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 205,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,739. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $936,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,496 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $502,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,575. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 30.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 234.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

