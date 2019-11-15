Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases By 1,200.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

