Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases By 1,200.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.11.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
