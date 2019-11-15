Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declines By 20.4%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 304,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. 83,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $166,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

