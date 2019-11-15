Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Increases By 100.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IOR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

