Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rises By 13.2%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 508,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.