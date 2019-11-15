Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Decreases By 14.4%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CFR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 330,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

