Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Declines By 23.3%

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 9,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

