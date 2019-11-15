Short Interest in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Grows By 18.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,170,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 86,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 45.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 22,756,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,548,528. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.